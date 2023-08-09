Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Middlesex Water has increased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Middlesex Water has a payout ratio of 44.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MSEX opened at $80.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $96.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlesex Water

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $45,964.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,484 shares in the company, valued at $597,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,123,000 after buying an additional 83,843 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 44,565.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 65,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after buying an additional 59,297 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MSEX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Middlesex Water from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Middlesex Water from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSEX

About Middlesex Water

(Get Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.