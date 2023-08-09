Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:LGI opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
