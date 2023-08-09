Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LGI opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

