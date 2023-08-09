Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $69.70 million-$70.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.00 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.04 EPS.

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.44. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPL shares. William Blair lowered Amplitude from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Amplitude from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.57.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 51,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $505,486.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 46,790 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $453,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,347.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 51,898 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $505,486.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,096 shares of company stock worth $5,674,032 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 658.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 42.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

Further Reading

