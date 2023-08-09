Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBTC opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.56. Enterprise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $45,171.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,148.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Gino J. Baroni acquired 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $30,160.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,660.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $45,171.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,148.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 15.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,640,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

