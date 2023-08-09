Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Heartland Financial USA has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 2.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 7.3% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Heartland Financial USA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

