DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

DallasNews Price Performance

DALN stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. DallasNews has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $8.49.

Get DallasNews alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of DallasNews by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DallasNews by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DallasNews in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DallasNews

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Briefing and Al Dia, Spanish-language newspapers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DallasNews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DallasNews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.