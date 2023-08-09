Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1408 per share on Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Price Performance

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STK. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 86.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,728 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.