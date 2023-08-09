Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.
Genie Energy Price Performance
Shares of Genie Energy stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.38. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $16.86.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 35.68%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Genie Energy Company Profile
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.
