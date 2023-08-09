Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Columbus McKinnon has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Columbus McKinnon has a payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.25. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.77 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,223,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,159,000 after acquiring an additional 55,329 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,558,000 after acquiring an additional 62,205 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,211,000 after buying an additional 36,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,393,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,178,000 after buying an additional 66,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

