Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0957 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

Spirent Communications Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

