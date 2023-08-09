Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0957 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.
Spirent Communications Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $14.35.
Spirent Communications Company Profile
