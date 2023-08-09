FB Financial Co. (FBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

FB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. FB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FB Financial to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 10,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.63 per share, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,806,091 shares in the company, valued at $298,572,294.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.63 per share, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,806,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,572,294.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,184.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,863,191 shares in the company, valued at $384,448,329.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 57,453 shares of company stock worth $1,840,828. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,833,000 after acquiring an additional 348,790 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after buying an additional 237,256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FB Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,934,000 after buying an additional 111,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,763,000 after buying an additional 103,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

