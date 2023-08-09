Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DPUKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on October 5th

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0743 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.
Domino’s Pizza Group Trading Down 0.9 %
OTCMKTS DPUKY opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $10.43.
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile
