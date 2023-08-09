Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

Janus Henderson Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Janus Henderson Group has a dividend payout ratio of 64.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.4%.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $516.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $26.90 to $27.70 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $137,926.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,360.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

