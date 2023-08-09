Si Pablo Di Buys 110 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Stock

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) Director Si Pablo Di bought 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.77 per share, with a total value of $14,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,028.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lindsay Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $127.65 on Wednesday. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $110.43 and a 1 year high of $183.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.34 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.20%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lindsay

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3,576.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 59.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Lindsay from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lindsay from $166.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lindsay

Lindsay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.