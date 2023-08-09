StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Announces Dividend of $0.16

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1638 per share on Wednesday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

StarHub Price Performance

Shares of StarHub stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. StarHub has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55.

Get StarHub alerts:

About StarHub

(Get Free Report)

See Also

StarHub Ltd provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications and Cyber Security. The company provides television subscription and broadcasting services; broadband access, high speed wholesale broadband, and information security systems integration services; and security consultancy services; information security and network security surveillance services.

Receive News & Ratings for StarHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.