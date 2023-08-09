StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Announces Dividend of $0.16

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1638 per share on Wednesday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.
StarHub Price Performance
Shares of StarHub stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. StarHub has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55.
About StarHub
