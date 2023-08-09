WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 24th

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

WVS Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

WVFC stock opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.39. WVS Financial has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90.

Get WVS Financial alerts:

WVS Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.