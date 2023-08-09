WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 24th

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.
WVS Financial Trading Down 0.4 %
WVFC stock opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.39. WVS Financial has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90.
WVS Financial Company Profile
