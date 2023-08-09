Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (HMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSE:HMMGet Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

Hammond Manufacturing has a 52 week low of C$1.72 and a 52 week high of C$2.38.

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic components. The Company operates in electrical and electronic components segment. It manufactures electronic and electrical enclosures, outlet strips and electronic transformers that are used by manufacturers of electronic and electrical products.

