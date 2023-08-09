Apple Inc. (AAPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on August 17th

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

Apple has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Apple has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apple to earn $6.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.81 and a 200-day moving average of $169.26. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,767,677 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,235,345,000 after buying an additional 417,648 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,480,826 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,718,396,000 after acquiring an additional 316,515 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Apple by 25.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,447,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,638,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,858 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 37.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 177.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 548,030 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 350,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.