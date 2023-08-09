Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Plans $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

Cohen & Steers has a payout ratio of 69.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE CNS opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $52.34 and a 12-month high of $78.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 28.16%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $128,934.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,633.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,291,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,334,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,791,000 after purchasing an additional 85,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,988,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 452.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,496,000 after buying an additional 526,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

