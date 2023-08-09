SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) to Issue — Dividend of $0.10 on August 28th

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, August 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

Shares of SD stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $608.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.37. SandRidge Energy has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised SandRidge Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SandRidge Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SandRidge Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 5,147.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

