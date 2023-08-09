ING Groep (ING) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4267 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.41.

ING Groep has a payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ING Groep to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Stock Performance

NYSE ING opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 205.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $104,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on ING

About ING Groep

(Get Free Report)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.