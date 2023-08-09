Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (RAMPF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on August 25th

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

Shares of RAMPF stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. Polaris Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

