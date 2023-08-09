Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Bankwell Financial Group has a payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

BWFG opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $34.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anahaita N. Kotval purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.35 per share, with a total value of $68,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 3,135 shares of company stock valued at $84,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 49.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

