Hang Seng Bank Limited (HSNGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1241 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Hang Seng Bank Price Performance
HSNGY opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. Hang Seng Bank has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
About Hang Seng Bank
