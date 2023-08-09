CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) to Issue None Dividend of $1.00 on August 21st

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

CVR Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVR Energy has a payout ratio of 79.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect CVR Energy to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

CVR Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $42.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

CVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

