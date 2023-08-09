Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (PIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE PIF opened at C$14.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96. The stock has a market cap of C$311.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.05. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$12.72 and a 52 week high of C$21.12.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

About Polaris Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.