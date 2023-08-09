Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $68.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $58.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

Twilio Stock Down 5.2 %

TWLO stock opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $90.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.85.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $167,846.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,678,813.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,223 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $204,821.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,394,410.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $167,846.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,678,813.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.4% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Stories

