Meridian Co. (MRBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.
Meridian has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Meridian to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.
Meridian Stock Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $142.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.48. Meridian has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62.
Meridian Company Profile
Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.
