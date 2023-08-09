Meridian Co. (MRBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

Meridian has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Meridian to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Meridian Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $142.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.48. Meridian has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian

Meridian Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRBK. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian by 75.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Meridian in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Meridian by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Meridian during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

