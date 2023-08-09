Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on August 31st

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

Allison Transmission has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Allison Transmission has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $7.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALSN opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $60.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 67.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALSN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $113,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,849.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 13.0% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.