Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Teekay Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 1.4 %

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $370.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.67 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 46.25% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 157.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

