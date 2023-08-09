United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 on August 31st

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

United Parcel Service has increased its dividend by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. United Parcel Service has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $11.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $180.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.33. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 278,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.