Thomas F. Lesinski Sells 4,732 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 4,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $15,047.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,241.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($3.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($1.80). National CineMedia had a net margin of 253.70% and a negative return on equity of 135.99%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 254,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46,926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 4,022.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 481,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCMI shares. Wedbush lowered National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

