OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.93-2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00.
OGE Energy Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.72.
OGE Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.20%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $200,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OGE Energy Company Profile
OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.
