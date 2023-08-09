Global Industrial (GIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

NYSE GIC opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 10.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 137,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 94.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Global Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

