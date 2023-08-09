Woodward, Inc. (WWD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

Woodward has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Woodward has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Woodward to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $127.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. Woodward has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $133.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average of $106.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $800.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.49 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $253,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $253,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $155,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,395 shares of company stock valued at $632,344 in the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

