Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $10.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERC. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

