Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $10.60.
About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
