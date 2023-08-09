ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Mizuho from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s current price.

ALE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.83.

ALE opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average of $61.06. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $67.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 11.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 25.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 3.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

