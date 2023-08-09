Bunge (NYSE:BG) Given New $141.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $133.00 to $141.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 51job reissued an initiates rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Bunge Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BG opened at $113.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.60. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bunge will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 19.32%.

Institutional Trading of Bunge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Bunge by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

