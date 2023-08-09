Americas Silver (USAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 63.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. On average, analysts expect Americas Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Americas Silver Price Performance

Shares of USAS stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $77.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americas Silver

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 16.4% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 921,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 518.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 507,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 425,339 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 183.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americas Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Stories

