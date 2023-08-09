Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($3.69) Per Share

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.69) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ARWR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Securities cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $48.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,836.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $543,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 381,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,817,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,836.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,925 shares of company stock valued at $964,732 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.