Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given New GBX 310 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 310 ($3.96) in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RYCEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 210 ($2.68) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.85) to GBX 156 ($1.99) in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.20.

OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $2.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the first quarter worth about $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

