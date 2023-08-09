Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Freshpet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Freshpet Trading Down 2.7 %

Freshpet stock opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 9.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.10. Freshpet has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $84.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,691,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Freshpet by 28.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,344,000 after buying an additional 458,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Freshpet by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,149,000 after buying an additional 325,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Freshpet by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,161,000 after acquiring an additional 311,143 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,828,000.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

