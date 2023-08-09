Compass Point Upgrades Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) to Buy

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s current price.

SKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.82. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $25.17.

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $4,768,786.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,281,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,184.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,768,786.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,281,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,184.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at $899,086.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,374 shares of company stock worth $4,938,179. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,577,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,777,000 after purchasing an additional 44,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,308,000 after buying an additional 28,011 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,744,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,417,000 after buying an additional 261,933 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,627,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,980,000 after acquiring an additional 104,611 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,720,000 after acquiring an additional 667,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

