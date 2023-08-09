Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQBK. TheStreet cut Equity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

EQBK stock opened at $26.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $6,110,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 56,191 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 270,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 40,010 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

