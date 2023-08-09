Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) PT Lowered to GBX 680

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 720 ($9.20) to GBX 680 ($8.69) in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Phoenix Group Price Performance
Phoenix Group stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. Phoenix Group has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $8.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43.
Phoenix Group Company Profile
