Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) PT Lowered to GBX 680

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 720 ($9.20) to GBX 680 ($8.69) in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Phoenix Group stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. Phoenix Group has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $8.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

