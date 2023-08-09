TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial cut TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $8.98 on Monday. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

