Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Price Target Cut to GBX 275

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 290 ($3.71) to GBX 275 ($3.51) in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LGGNY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.09) to GBX 300 ($3.83) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.71) to GBX 254 ($3.25) in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 263 ($3.36) to GBX 240 ($3.07) in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 355 ($4.54) to GBX 315 ($4.03) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.67.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Price Performance

About Legal & General Group

OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $17.63.

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.