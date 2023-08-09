M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target Cut to GBX 220

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.94) to GBX 220 ($2.81) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MGPUF. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on M&G from GBX 218 ($2.79) to GBX 208 ($2.66) in a research report on Friday, June 9th. HSBC lowered M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&G has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

Get M&G alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on M&G

M&G Stock Down 4.9 %

M&G Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.43 on Monday. M&G has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.

(Get Free Report)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.