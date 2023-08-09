Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion. Masimo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.35-$3.55 EPS.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI stock opened at $120.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.36. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Masimo has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $479,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Masimo by 1,243.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after acquiring an additional 147,839 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at $6,503,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

