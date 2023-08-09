Benchmark Begins Coverage on Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Equities research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Global-e Online from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $38.78 on Monday. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -33.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 41.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 57.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

